In response to the rising state-level legislative and regulatory challenges in commercial baking, the American Bakers Association (ABA) reports it is enhancing its state affairs portfolio with increased resources and dedicated staff.

In line with this increased focus, ABA welcomed its newest hire on January 17: William "Bill" Dumais III, the new state affairs manager. Dumais reportedly brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the largest nonpartisan membership organization of state legislators in America. Before ALEC, Dumais was part of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, an association for the responsible dietary supplement and functional food industry.

"Policy actions at the state level can move quickly. ABA is actively building out its state affairs program, allowing us to be agile and responsive on issues having the greatest impact on the commercial baking sector," says Rasma Zvaners, vice president of government relations.

"We're looking forward to working with ABA's new State Manager, Bill Dumais, as we launch into the 2024 state legislative cycle," notes Craig Pizer, vice president and general counsel at Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. and the chair of ABA's State Affairs Working Group.