AAK, an ingredient supplier specializing in value-adding specialty fats and oils, recently announced Rini Roy has joined their team as Product Manager. In this role, Roy will drive and secure the development, performance, and profitability of its portfolio, reflecting market demand and customer needs in the food segment.

“We are pleased to welcome Rini Roy to AAK as product manager,” says Octavio Díaz de León, president of AAK USA and AAK North Latin America. “Rini has spent the last seven years working in product management and has a strong background in product life cycle management and product-based strategy building. She is an ideal addition to AAK’s go-to-market team and we look forward to her contributions as we evolve our co-development approach to make even better customer collaboration happen.”

As product manager, Roy will be based out of AAK’s Edison, NJ site. She will be responsible for product-related tasks such as translating business strategy into product strategy, reflecting market and customer needs in the food ingredients segment, conducting new product launches, and setting expectations regarding product margins to secure profitability targets. Rini will also work with AAK’s Customer Innovation team to educate the sales team and distributors on product value propositions and collaborate with the supply chain for medium- and long-term strategic planning.

Prior to joining AAK, Roy served as global product manager for Galata Chemicals. Before that, she worked for Nikita Bio Agro Pvt. Ltd as senior project manager, where she oversaw the total product life cycle of eight product lines. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Stella Maris College, a Master of Science in Chemistry from the Vellore Institute of Technology, and a Doctorate in Chemistry from National Taiwan University.