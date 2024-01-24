Partake recently launched three new products.

The company debuted its Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Crunchy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookie Snack Pack just ahead of the most romantic day of the year. The mini cookie snack pack is available at Target nationwide for $8.99.

In addition, the brand launched its Vanilla Wafers. The wafers can be used for packing school lunches, to whipping up banana pudding, or by simply pairing with coffee or tea. Reportedly, its crunch makes them ideal for snacking, while the flavor is versatile enough for dipping, dunking, and baking. The wafers are available at Kroger stores nationwide for $5.49.

Thirdly, the brand launched Mini Vanilla Wafers & Mini Grahams Variety Snack Packs. Each box contains ten individually wrapped snack packs. The Variety Snack Packs will be available at Target stores nationwide on February 9 for $8.99.

All of the new Partake products include better-for-you ingredients, and are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and allergy-friendly.