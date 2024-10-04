Cava, the Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, announced that it will be launching Garlic Ranch Pita Chips, the brand’s first-ever variation on its original pita chips.

This new, limited-time menu item features a Mediterranean-inspired ranch seasoning, with onion, garlic, and paprika alongside Cava's proprietary herb mix. Together with Cava's original flavor, Garlic Ranch Pita Chips will be available at Cava locations across the country the week of October 7.

“Our classic pita chips have a fervent following, so we wanted to give guests something new to crave and grounded in our Mediterranean roots,” says Ted Xenohristos, co-founder and chief concept officer at CAVA. “Customers love engaging with our pita chips on Cava's social media channels, and we can't wait to see how they creatively show off our Garlic Ranch flavor in their original content.”

The launch of the new pita chips will coincide with Cava's reimagined loyalty program rollout this month. The program will create an enhanced and personalized guest experience by making it easier to earn points and redeem rewards for a variety of items, says the brand. Garlic Ranch Pita Chips will be highlighted in new promotions and surprise gifts to celebrate the relaunch of CAVA Rewards.

Related: Emma’s Spicy Snack, from Cava