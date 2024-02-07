Luxury confections brand Lady M has unveiled its Mini Heart Cake Collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. Available at Lady M boutiques nationwide from February 10–14, the cakes are available for consumers to show a loved one, Galentine, or friend that they're thinking of them.
The cakes include:
- Framboise au Chocolat, Medium Heart ($64) – Velvety chocolate mousse atop layers of raspberry compote and chocolate sponge. Finished with ganache and raspberry gelée. Available for preorder only—pickup February 10–14.
- Couronne du Chocolat, Mini Heart ($9.50) – Chocolate sponge cake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, and chocolate crumbs. Available for walk-in, February 10–14.
- Framboise au Chocolat, Mini Heart ($9.50) – Chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge cake, chocolate ganache, raspberry compote, and raspberry gelée. Available for walk-in, February 10–14.
