The Museum of Ice Cream Chicago (MOIC) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its partnership with Ida Nelson, the successful Black female entrepreneur behind Ida's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats. In conjunction with Black History Month, Nelson is introducing at MOIC new ice cream flavors that incorporate Kellanova's Pop-Tarts, adding an innovative twist to her already diverse menu.

“Ida's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats has become a beacon of inspiration in Chicago and beyond. Ida is not only devoted to crafting the world's most delightful ice cream but is equally passionate about uplifting her community,” says Erin Levzow, MOIC’s chief marketing officer. “Her mission involves bringing valuable resources, experiences, and opportunities to the area, and she has taken steps to actively contribute to the community's growth by hiring youth employees. Her focus on connection within her community is what makes her a pillar of our Museum of Ice Cream Chicago location.”

Ida’s new creations can be found exclusively at MOIC Chicago which includes flavors such as:

Very Berry Strawberry: features Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts infused into strawberry-flavored ice cream with real strawberry bits for a crazy good explosion of strawberry

Cupcake Funfetti: features Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tarts immersed with sprinkles and party magic into a cupcake-flavored ice cream

To commemorate Black History Month, MOIC, Ida's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats, and Kellanova are joining forces to host an influencer event celebrating Black History as well as several other offerings at the museum throughout the month:

Influencer Night: Celebrating Black History Month in February, prominent YouTube and social media influencers will be invited to savor MOIC’s delightful offerings, hear from community leaders and business owners, and connect with other members of the community

Honor Scholars and Family Social Hours: Throughout the month, MOIC will welcome honor students from schools in surrounding communities in addition to their families

“My vision is that the ice cream is a conduit in changing the narrative of the Chicago community, increasing representation of people of color in the ice cream industry and inspiring others to ‘work, plan, build and dream,’ in that order,” says Nelson. “I am grateful to have found partners such as Museum of Ice Cream and Kellanova who are supporting this dream of mine and are helping to promote important narratives surrounding being a Black female business owner.”

Nelson is a dedicated foodservice partner with Kellanova, a leader in global snacking with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years, through its Away From Home division. Kellanova and its Away From Home business unit are committed to working with diverse business owners, food service operators, and suppliers. Business owners and foodservice operators like Ida can use the power of Kellanova brands, like Pop-Tarts®, to surprise and delight consumers and stay ahead of their cravings.

"Kellanova Away From Home is thrilled to partner with Ida Nelson and Ida’s Artisan Ice Creams as a foodservice partner to celebrate the one-year milestone at the Museum of Ice Cream with creative PopTarts ice cream flavors,” says Michelle Barnes, director of Foodservice Commercial Strategy, Kellanova Away From Home. "These exclusive offerings for Black History Month exemplify the spirit of innovation that both Ida and Kellanova share, and we look forward to creating better days together through our shared values and passion for great food experiences."

Nelson’s journey is a testament to her determination and passion for creating deliciously impactful ice cream. In the midst of the pandemic, faced with job loss, she turned adversity into opportunity by establishing Ida's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats. Starting with humble deliveries to local churches, friends, and family, she was soon asked to share her creations at MOIC Chicago. Ida then gained widespread recognition for her unique flavors and commitment to quality and began to serve her fancy flavors at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, Harley Davidson Fest, and more.