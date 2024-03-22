Meeting high demands is an inherent challenge no matter the industry. However, commercial bakeries in particular face unique challenges when it comes to handling products. Handling equipment must meet regulatory and safety standards and not just any solution will do. Triton Innovation, LLC’s expertise in manufacturing and supplying equipment for a broad range of food handling and processing applications caught the attention of a commercial bakery.

This bakery was experiencing product loss due to conveyance related handling problems. English muffins were exiting the oven and heading for packaging—where clustering was preventing proper product laning for the packaging line, increasing waste. English muffins would also fall to the floor, resulting in costly product loss.

After hearing this commercial baker’s struggles, Triton engineered a custom Belt Conveyor using FDA-approved modular plastic belting equipped with Funneling Guides, Lane Diverters, and Stainless Steel Sideguides. Funneling Guides and Lane Diverters enabled smooth, orderly product transition from clusters into two single file lanes and made airflow access to each English muffin possible. This improved conveyance solution organized the product for packaging and provided proper cooling before arriving to the packaging line. Finally, Stainless Steel Sideguides kept the English muffins on the conveyor and off the floor!

Modular Plastic Belts are sprocket-driven and are made up of individual modules, interlocked by hinge rods. If a section of the belt were to become damaged, rather than losing time and money to repair an entire belt, modules can be removed for rapid, cost-effective replacement. To top it off, plastic belts are easy to clean and require very little maintenance. Optional features allow great versatility for Belt Conveyors and can be added to best suit a handful of food applications.

Triton’s conveyors are customized to be as unique as the customer’s operation. Discover more about this solution by visiting tritoninnovationllc.com/bakery-industry and other food handling solutions by visiting tritoninnovationllc.com.