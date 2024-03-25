Even in the digital age, in-person get-togethers continue to provide snack and bakery professionals with important development opportunities. While webinars, online events, and other bits-and-bytes programming continue to pop up, conferences conducted in the real world like the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) Executive Exchange and Conference—scheduled March 26–28 in Indian Wells, CA—offer the deep educational programming and networking features that cyberspace events have a hard time duplicating.

About the conference

The Executive Exchange and Conference offers programming for professionals working in nearly all corners of the food production industry, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), but according to Andy Drennan, FPSA’s senior vice president, the event offers specific benefits for snack and bakery producers as well.

“The conference is about creating a platform where manufacturers and OEM’s can come together to discuss critical issues that end users are facing, and that equipment suppliers might be able to provide solutions—examples of this include sessions on the business case for sustainability; challenges during new plant construction; maintaining the bottom line while also facing workforce shortages; and lastly, how we see AI gaining a foothold in the food industry and how manufacturers can make the most of it.”

Specifically, Drennan relates, the agenda features targeted breakout sessions for those in the bakery segment, including processors invited to discuss “what keeps them up at night.”

“These are lessons you don’t get just reading about them,” Drennan states. “The conference helps anyone involved in the baking industry get more engaged with true experts.”

The FPSA Executive Exchange and Conference is intended to go deeper than the up-close-and-personal views of the latest equipment that trade shows like the organization’s Process Expo (now EATS—Equipment, Automation, and Technology Show) offer.

“Honestly, that limits the discussion given how busy all of us are on a show floor,” Drennan confides. “The Executive Exchange is two and a half days long, providing ample opportunities to come together, learn, and discuss possible ways to address the customer’s issues.”

Meeting challenges

Drennan says snack and bakery producers face a mountain of challenges and tough decisions, including weighing the return on investment (ROI) on buying new equipment against continuing with existing technology.

“Everyone knows that more modern equipment will be more efficient and help with the bottom line for a producer, but obviously that can come at a steep cost. How soon will the investment in new technology pay for itself? Our OEMs and design-build members understand that these are the key questions that their customers need answers for.”

Then, once producers decide to make the leap and invest in new equipment, Drennan says, yet more questions need to be addressed.

“How will new equipment fit into the existing facility? What workforce is needed to operate the new equipment? These are just a few of the challenges,” Drennan states. “From my point of view, the best way to address these is through a partnering relationship with one’s vendors. They have the expertise to implement new technology and by sharing one’s concerns with them, the vendor can come up with solutions that the customer may not even be aware of.”

Learning from experts

The FPSA Executive Exchange and Conference includes a number of informative and educational sessions. These include the Wednesday keynote address, “Building the Business Case for Sustainable Solutions in Food Processing,” delivered by Christine Daugherty. Daugherty brings to the event a long list of notable qualifications, including a stint as vice president of sustainable agriculture and responsible sourcing with PepsiCo, where she helped drive the international company’s global transformation and innovation through various agriculture solutions.

“Christine also worked at Tyson Foods where she held various roles, including vice president of sustainable food production,” Drennan points out. “We all know that sustainability is good for our environment, but thanks to Christine’s roles at two of the world’s largest food manufacturers, her presentation lays out why sustainability is good for business.”

Other informative sessions include:

“Greenfield or Brownfield: Opportunities and Challenges in Building Today’s New Plants,” Wednesday afternoon; featuring panelists from Nardone Pizza, Tyson Fresh Meats, and Great Lakes Cheese

“Addressing Food Industry Workforce Shortages for the Long Term, Thursday morning

“Tapping Into the Benefits of Artificial intelligence in the Food Industry,” Thursday afternoon, featuring panelists from Microsoft and Montblanc AI

Networking with colleagues

Like many snack and bakery industry events, the FPSA Executive Exchange and Conference attendees will get a chance to connect with colleagues to share ideas, opportunities, and common obstacles.

“When you gather hundreds of executives from across the spectrum of the food and beverage industry, the knowledge on hand for any given issue is not only impressive, it’s critical,” Drennan advises. “Over the years I have witnessed countless conversations among our members at our meetings/receptions/sessions that result in new opportunities, either to address particular issues or market opportunities that may not have been obvious at first. This industry is so incredibly dynamic, with new trends and technology arising that an event like the Executive Exchange puts the attendee into contact with someone who can easily end up being a partner tomorrow.”

Networking sessions include:

New Member and First Timer Reception, Tuesday evening

Opening Welcome Reception, Tuesday evening

Networking Lunch, Wednesday afternoon

Women’s Alliance Luncheon, Wednesday afternoon

Attendee Networking Lunch, Thursday afternoon

Young Professionals Group Meeting, Thursday afternoon

Time for fun

In addition to the serious business-building events, the FPSA Executive Exchange and Conference agenda includes time for attendees to wind down, have a good time with colleagues, and even help good causes in a fun atmosphere.

On Tuesday, March 26, the FPSA hosts the Defeat Hunger Golf Tournament. Taking place at the nearby Indian Wells Celebrity Course, the event enables attendees to hit the links for a bit of friendly competition among industry colleagues. Proceeds from the tournament (sponsored by eShipping) benefit Defeat Hunger, the FPSA’s campaign to help local communities battle food insecurity. The conference schedule also features the Pack It Indio volunteer activity. During this event, attendees gather and pitch in to help a local food bank.

“These two events provide not just support the local community, but also camaraderie among colleagues, customers and competitors,” Drennan says. “This is just the start of our week.”

Other fun and social events include the Wednesday evening silent auction cocktail reception (sponsored by Multivac), followed by the FPSA banquet and auction (sponsored by Georgia Allies, with the proceedings hosted by comedian and auctioneer James Cunningham. According to Drennan, the popular auction event historically generates more than six figures in support of various major charities. Then, the Gala Dinner on the final night of the conference—with the theme “Get Your Kicks on Route 66”—features karaoke, cigar roller, and whiskey tasting.

“If you can’t have a good time with all of that, you’re not trying,” Drennan declares.

The setting

The locale of the FPSA Executive Exchange and Conference is the Renaissance Esmerelda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells, CA. In addition to hosting the event, the property is home to a number of amenities, so, Drennan advises, attendees might want to allow some time for some recreation, rest, and pampering.

“The Renaissance Esmeralda offers a tremendous experience--gorgeous and spacious accommodations, wonderful staff, exceptional food, and the golf course is a just short walk away,” he says. “On top of that, the spa is full service, providing anything you could want to help relax. If we weren’t going here for a conference, I’d certainly come for vacation.”

Other amenities at the resort include:

Family entertainment center with duckpin bowling, arcade games, escape room, and virtual reality

Outdoor pool with a whirlpool, hot tub, beach area, mountain views, and an attached bar

Fitness center with machines, free weights, and available classes

Refrigerators and coffeemakers in each room

Restaurants, bars, and in-room dining

Last word

“Between the exceptional networking and knowledge sharing that goes on at the Executive Exchange, the ROI from this event simply can’t be beat,” Drennan says.