Planters, a Hormel Foods brand, has announced the launch of its Nut Duos snacks, now available at retailers across the U.S. Each variation features two complementary flavors on two types of nuts. The options include:

Buffalo Cashews and Ranch Almonds: cashews and almonds coated in buffalo sauce

Cocoa Cashews and Espresso Hazelnuts: cashews and hazelnuts coated with the flavors of a mocha

Parmesan Cheese Cashews and Peppercorn Pistachios: pistachios and cashews with peppery, cheesy seasonings

"The combination of flavors and textures with our new Planters Nut Duos snacks is magic," says Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya, senior brand manager for the Planters brand. "The distinct flavors combined with two varieties of nuts creates a savory, spicy, or sweet taste along with a unique texture snacking fans will love. The new offerings can be enjoyed individually or together for one incredible taste sensation."

During the products’ development, the Planters team reportedly explored more than 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested with them with consumers before determining the final recipes that had the most appealing, trending flavors.

"The combination of nut types and flavors is what makes Planters Nut Duos snacks truly unique to our consumers," Krautkramer-Gonya says. "The flavors play off each other so well. They are delicious on their own but are even better together. That's why this product is trailblazing an entirely new segment of snack nuts."

Each Planters Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag and will sell at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

