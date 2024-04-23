Not many bakeries—or any other type of business, for that matter—usually endure for more than a couple of decades. Gonnella Baking Company, however, has stuck around for nearly fourteen decades. Founded in 1886, the producer of various high-end breads and rolls for both foodservice and retail has managed to not only endure but thrive and grow. Its story is just one of many articles featured in the April 2024 digital edition of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery. Here’s a rundown:





Cover Story: Gonnella Baking Company

When Alessandro Gonnella opened a humble storefront bakery in Chicago back in 1886, he probably didn’t imagine the one-man operation would grow to employ about 570 people in multiple facilities with thousands of delighted customers, and a reputation for high quality, all the way to 2024. This article looks into the company’s fascinating history, impressive growth, attention to detail, and knack for innovation.

Category Focus: Pies

Pies traditionally have been a treat shared with other family members or presented when company comes calling. They still are a social sweet treat, but increasingly, consumers are looking for smaller and single-serve versions for smaller families or solo snacking. They’re also seeking new flavors and ingredients, gluten-free recipes, and other novel attributes. Sponsored by the Cherry Marketing Institute, this article dives into what pie cravings producers are satisfying.

Processing: Seasoning and coating equipment

When looking to add to their arsenals of equipment used to add coatings and seasonings to their products, snack, and bakery producers have several attributes on their wishlist. Such tech purchases need to offer consistent performance, reliability, accurate performance, and ease of cleaning and sanitation. This piece connects with several equipment suppliers on what producers are on the hunt for, and how manufacturers are delivering.

Ingredients: Fruits

Consumers aren’t going to stop craving tasty, fruity baked goods and snacks anytime soon. However, they are demanding more of such products—reduced sugar, higher fiber, and other health benefits, tempting flavors—without sacrificing taste. Here, leading suppliers offer their thoughts about current consumer trends, ways to balance all those consumer desires, and what producers need to keep in mind when fruit flavors are on the menu.

The April 2024 digital edition of SF&WB also features a look at the American Bakers Association’s 2024 Convention, the SNAC International SNX 2024 event, and more. View the whole issue here.