Crumbl has been keeping a "little" secret. In response to overwhelming demand, beginning yesterday (April 22), the dessert chain will offer "Mini Mondays," where both Mini and Large Cookies will become available for purchase every Monday. This innovative approach allows customers to sweeten their Mondays and savor their favorite ﬂavors in both miniature and large sizes, a beneﬁt previously only available for Crumbl Catering orders.

Crumbl Minis offer the same ﬂavor and high-quality cookie experience that customers know and love in a fun, miniature size. Customers have the opportunity to taste all six ﬂavors of the week with the convenient 6-pack of Mini Cookies, or they can adjust their cookie quantity by selecting from the 3-pack or 12-pack Mini options in the pink Crumbl box.

“We're thrilled to introduce Mini Mondays as a new way for our customers to enjoy our delicious cookies in both miniature and regular sizes,” says Jason McGowan, CEO, Crumbl. “This initiative is our response to the overwhelming demand for the Mini Cookies, which have been a customer favorite exclusive to the Catering menu up until now. We're excited to see all of the new ways our customers experience and share our Mini Cookies alongside our classic Large Cookies.”

Due to the exclusive nature of Mini Cookies, vouchers and coupons will not be redeemable for Crumbl Minis at this time. Consumers are invited to join Crumbl in celebrating Mini Mondays and indulge in a unique assortment of mini and regular-sized cookies every Monday.

