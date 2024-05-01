Building upon the success of their flavored-cashew portfolio, the makers of Planters (a Hormel brand) are unveiling their latest cashew-flavor innovation: salt & vinegar.

“We are thrilled to expand our flavored cashews portfolio with the introduction of our new salt & vinegar flavored cashews,” says Zeeshan Tarique, senior brand manager for the Planters brand. “Perfect for any occasion, this bold new flavor caters to those who seek a tangy twist in their snacking routine.”

In 2023, the Planters brand team consulted with multiple sources to determine a new line of cashew flavors, including input from both consumers and industry experts. Three new varieties of flavored cashews were then introduced to the market: rosemary and sea salt, cinnamon brown sugar, and dill pickle. A fourth flavor, apple cider doughnut, was also offered for a limited time in the fall.

The new salt & vinegar cashews come packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag for quick and easy sharing, available now at Amazon and Walmart locations.

According to Tarique, Planters Salt & Vinegar cashews will be supported by an extended marketing campaign that highlights the product’s unique taste and snacking experience. “We are excited to promote this new flavor that is sure to satisfy the cravings of all our snacking fans.”

For more information on the Planters brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit planters.com.

