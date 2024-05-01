Subway, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, today completed its previously announced sale to affiliates of Roark.

According to brand representatives, the acquisition comes on the heels of three years of sales growth and positive global net restaurant growth for the first time since 2016. The brand has continued to innovate in 2024, with the introduction of Subway Sidekicks, a hot new menu category, and a lineup of signature wraps, served on a new lavash-style flatbread.

"The entire Subway system is excited that our sale to Roark is complete," says John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. "As we look to our future, our growth journey is far from over. With a continued strategic focus on delivering better food and a better guest experience, our next chapter will be the most exciting yet."

Looking ahead, the company reportedly will continue its work to Build a Better Subway for its franchisees, employees, and guests with a focus on ongoing culinary and digital innovation, modernization of restaurants, and strategic international expansion. There are no anticipated changes to the company's leadership team, strategic focus, or operating plans.