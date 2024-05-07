This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Insomnia Cookies, Krispy Kreme, Pop-Tarts, and more, many with a lunar theme for the April eclipse.

If you’re an avid Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reader, you may notice that this article series, while new for us, is an evolution of our New Products Slideshows. Slideshows from past months can be found here, on our photo galleries page. We recently made the decision to transition them to articles instead.

Don’t forget to join in the conversation about these products on our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages. Happy snacking!

Just in time for the solar eclipse on April 8, Insomnia Cookies brought back its limited-edition Moon Cookie Cake. The Moon Cookie Cake is a crescent-shaped cake made with two Classic cookie flavors, and can serve up to eight people.

To help Americans celebrate Monday’s total solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme announced its limited time, all-new “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut”—an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, adorned with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with Oreo pieces, and a whole Oreo cookie in the center.





7 Mile Brands, a CPG brand incubator created by the founders of ParmCrisps, Thinsters Cookies, and Veggie Straws, launched Pretzelized, a new food brand reimagining classic snacks by transforming them into pretzels, through the introduction of two new snack options: Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips.

Known for its toaster pastries, Kellanova's Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are a pop-in-your-mouth twist on Pop-Tarts with a crunchy exterior, plus a filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.

KIND Snacks expanded its line of granola products with the launch of Healthy Grains Banana Peanut Butter Clusters with Dark Chocolate Chunks. The item is slated to hit retail shelves across the U.S. in May. Made with 100% whole-grain oats, the company’s latest product innovation brings a flavor fusion of dried bananas, peanut butter, and dark chocolate.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has launched a mashup cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal. The cereal is the latest in a line of the brand’s iterations that offer a twist on the original version. The waffle version takes the original squares and morphs them into waffle shapes with natural maple flavor and the brand’s Cinnadust flavoring.

This year marks 20 years of MTN DEW's Baja Blast and to celebrate the "Bajaversary," Frito-Lay's Doritos brand has teamed up with MTN DEW to add Doritos Baja Fiery Mango to its lineup. Inspired by a fan-favorite combination, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango is the first ever Baja-inspired innovation released by Doritos.

Calise Bakery has unveiled its new Sourdough Bulkie Rolls. The freshly baked Sourdough Bulkie Rolls feature the same soft and chewy crust and light and airy texture of the brand’s Bulkie Rolls. With this full-flavored taste, Calise Sourdough Bulkie Rolls can be enjoyed as a savory sandwich, classic burger with all the fixings, or simply toasted with butter and jam.

Crumbl is at it again with a brand new limited-time offer, Key Lime Pie, available exclusively from now through Saturday, April 6.

The Key Lime Pie is an indulgent twist on the traditional chilled pie. Crafted with citrus lovers in mind, the Key Lime Pie is made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice.

Kettle Brand is aiming to elevate snacking experiences by taking the bold flavor notes from Gochujang and packing them all into one chip. Its Gochujang interpretation uses elements from the traditional condiment such as peppers, cayenne, garlic, onion, and sesame to deliver a burst of sweet and spicy. The new flavor is available for a limited time starting this spring at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.29.