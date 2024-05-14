On May 3, the world finally got to sink its teeth into Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld’s love letter to his favorite toaster pastries, Pop-Tarts. While the movie (a highly fictionalized tale about the creation of the product) is not produced or technically authorized by brand owner Kellanova, the company is still celebrating the film with a number of treats for fans: digital shorts, contests (including a limited-edition “Trat-Pops” box adorned with Seinfeld’s mug), and other surprises.

Interestingly, the snacky cinematic experience is not by a long shot the first movie to herald snack, bakery, or confectionery professionals. In fact, the readers of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery and its microsite Candy Industry) can see versions of themselves and their colleagues in scores of movies to hit the big and small screens throughout the years. Here’s just a few:

Flamin’ Hot

This 2023 comedy-drama pic, the directorial debut of actress Eva Longoria, tells the story of Richard Montanez’s invention of Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. After its premiere at SXSW in March, the movie was well received and even went to nab a Best Original Song nomination at the Oscars for “The Fire Inside.” It lost the Oscar, and its shine was dulled somewhat by controversy over the true Flamin’ Hot invention details.

Waitress

If you love pies—isn’t that pretty much all of us?—then you just might fall in love with this charming 2007 dramedy in which Keri Russell plays a small-town server with a knack for crafting delicious, creative crusty baked goods. The movie only did so-so at the box office, but it inspired the Broadway musical, with tunes written by songwriter Sara Bareilles (who later took over the lead role from Tony-nominated Jessie Mueller).

Wonka and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The former tells the origin story of the chocolate mastermind GenX and later generations know from the 1971 movie based on Roald Dahl’s book, starring Gene Wilder. Both films are delightfully dark, yet magical, and filled to the gills with chocolate. Wonka star Timothee Chalamet reportedly was often sick during filming due to director Paul King’s insistence that he and his costars actually eat the omnipresent chocolate on set.

Moonstruck

This absolute classic film stars Cher as recently widowed accountant Loretta Castorini, whose well-meaning family tries to romantically pair her with ho-hum Johnny Cammareri. Instead, her heart leans toward Johnny’s younger brother, the one-handed baker Ronny. Ronny is moody, he’s got a temper, but the skilled slinger of bread has the fire and passion Loretta is hungry for.

