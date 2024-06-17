Barcel USA's Takis, the brand known for its spicy rolled tortilla chip, is rolling out the carpet for its new summer campaign, "Ignite Your Intensity," aimed at consumers who crave intense flavors and authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences.

The "Ignite Your Intensity" campaign celebrates passion and encourages consumers to embrace intensity in their snacks and their everyday lives. Elements of the campaign include high-energy online videos, social media content, on-the-ground activations at major music festivals, and engaging consumer promotions.

Throughout summer, Takis is taking the party to Electric Forest, Splash House, and several other festivals in the arts, entertainment, and sports arena, giving fans the opportunity to sample Takis products. After kicking off the summer at Kelce Jam and Hangout Festival, Takis plans to bring that same energy to Electric Forest with fun activities like friendship bracelet making and body painting.

From June 3 to August 2, the brand will share two posts each week centered around a different theme, encouraging fans to post a photo to their personal Instagram account that displays how Takis turns up their summer, tagging @TakisUSA in the caption and including the hashtags #IgniteYourIntensity and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes like tickets and accommodations to music festivals. There's a fun twist: fans only have 24 hours to share their post. Additional prizes will be awarded to later entries, including t-shirts, bucket hats and other branded swag. For official rules, click here.

In addition, the brand has launched a summer snack for your backyard BBQs: Kaboom, a sweet and spicy sriracha-flavored rolled tortilla chip, now available for a limited time at retailers nationwide.

"This summer, we're bringing the heat with fresh visuals, new creatives, incredible prizes, and appearances at the season's hottest festivals," says Sandra Kirkpatrick, senior marketing director for Takis. "This promotion is designed for our fans who want to live life at full volume, delivering unforgettable experiences that perfectly match their unique lifestyles and tastes."

Follow Takis on social media for updates on the campaign and join the conversation using #IgniteYourIntensity. For more information about Takis and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit takis.us.

