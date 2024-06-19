Subway is debuting its all-new Footlong Dippers nationwide. These snacks join the Subway Sidekicks menu at a starting price of $3.

Footlong Dippers are served hot, featuring melted cheese and meat rolled in Subway's lavash-style flatbread. Three varieties—Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese, and Double Cheese—are served with one of Subway's 11 signature sauces.

"Subway's all-new Dippers embody the changes Subway has made over the past few years by elevating our food and guest experience to better meet the needs of today's diner—balancing their love for the iconic footlong alongside our commitment to convenience, crave, and value," says Doug Fry, president of Subway North America. "Our guests devoured nearly 30 million Sidekicks since their debut in January and they will find all 33 flavor combinations of Dippers for $3 ... to be equally irresistible."

This third major menu refresh for 2024 follows Subway’s launch of Sidekicks in January and all-new signature wraps in April with a new lavash-style flatbread also showcased in Dippers.

