Subway is updating its menu with new flavors, textures and returning fan favorites—each showcased on three new signature subs.

After a three-year hiatus, Subway's sweet and tangy barbecue sauce is back by popular demand on menus nationwide, with hints of hickory smoke, black pepper, red pepper and warm spices. Subway also unveiled an all-new Cheddar Cheese sauce, a smooth and creamy blend of sharp cheddar cheese, American cheese and a hint of parmesan.

New signature subs

Subway's newest sauces and toppings take center stage on three new Subway Series sandwiches—Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, Spicy Nacho Chicken, and Cheesy Garlic Steak:

Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken starts with rotisserie-style chicken topped with Monterey Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles, all drizzled in Honey Mustard and Subway's smoky BBQ sauce.

Spicy Nacho Chicken packs heat and crunch with rotisserie-style chicken, topped with green peppers, red onions, jalapenos, and new SubKrunch, and is finished with Cheddar Cheese sauce and Creamy Sriracha sauce for an extra kick.

Cheesy Garlic Steak starts with sliced steak topped with green peppers, red onions, and SubKrunch and is drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli and Cheddar Cheese sauce.

"Subway's new menu update is all about great flavor at a great value and giving our guests new ways to take their footlong subs and snacks to the next level," says Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary innovation at Subway. "These bold new bites offer even more compelling reasons to visit your local Subway restaurant this summer to discover your new favorite footlong."

