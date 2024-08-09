Conagra Brands has acquired Sweetwood Smoke & Co., maker of Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks are protein-packed, better-for-you snacks for people on the go, made with high-quality pork and beef smoked with real hickory wood.

"The acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks is another step in reshaping our portfolio for faster growth," says Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. "Adding a premium brand such as FATTY to our growing, better-for-you snack portfolio is consistent with our strategic focus on the snacking and frozen categories."

"As a lifelong athlete and adventure enthusiast, I have always valued convenient, high protein snacks, made with quality ingredients, which is why we created Fatty," says Ryan Wood, founder and chief executive officer of Sweetwood Smoke & Co. "I'm looking forward to working with Conagra to make FATTY products available to more people with big appetites for meat sticks."

The company separately confirmed that its FY25 guidance issued on July 11 would not have been affected by this transaction.

