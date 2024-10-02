As autumn ushers in a new season of flavors, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has unveiled its new fall menu.

Headlining the lineup is the Spooky Pizookie dessert, making its return and showcasing a cookies ’n’ cream cookie topped with Oreo crumbs and Halloween sprinkles, plus topped with orange vanilla bean ice cream. The dessert includes a crackable chocolate shell as a final flourish.

In addition to the Spooky Pizookie, BJ’s is also offering its Big Twist Pretzel with BJ’s Beer Cheese, a pizza-oven-baked pretzel sprinkled with pretzel salt and served with BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde beer cheese and honey dijon mustard for dipping.

