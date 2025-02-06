This Valentine’s Day, restaurant chain BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is rereleasing its Sweetheart Pizookie. The treat features a warm chocolate cookie made with premium Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry purée and a crackable chocolate topping.

The dessert is available for dine-in only, from February 14-16, and is priced at $9.99.

For value-minded consumers, BJ’s is offering an eGift card deal. For every $50 eGift card purchased from February 1-14, guests will receive a $10 bonus gift card. The bonus cards can be redeemed from February 17 through March 31.

