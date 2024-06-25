Mondelēz International has announced the debut of its latest Oreo flavor: Mint Chip. The new iteration of the sandwich cookies is a flavor intended to evoke summer moods and memories.

The cookies consist of the brand's signature chocolate sandwich cookies, embossed with a waffle cone pattern. Inside is a layer of mint chip cream with chocolatey chips mixed inside. The limited-time flavor is scheduled to hit shelves at retailers nationwide beginning July 8.

Oreo has released a number of product and packaging innovations since the start of the year. Most recently, the brand came out with limited-edition Star Wars-themed packaging, in which the color of the cookies' creme contained inside revealed whether the consumer belonged on the dark or light side of the Force. In April, Mondelēz International unveiled a partnership between the cookie brand and its Sour Patch Kids candies with sour-flavored Oreos.

