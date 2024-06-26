Starting today, Dunkin’ is inviting guests to enjoy summer with nostalgic s’mores-inspired treats, including its S’mores Donut. The brand is also announcing a sizzling new lineup in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey, featuring the Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich and more, available nationwide for a limited time. These additions join the new additions from last month, including the Green Goddess Wrap.

The fan-favorite S’mores Donut, which is making its return to Dunkin' stores this month, features a marshmallow-flavored filling and is topped with chocolate icing and graham crumble.

Dunkin' is also kicking it up a notch with Mike’s Hot Honey, combining two brands for a match made in flavor heaven, per the brand. Perfect for breakfast or enjoying throughout the day, the Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich features hot honey bacon, egg, and melted white cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. Also debuting are the Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap and Hot Honey Snackin’ Bacon, marking Dunkin’s first new seasoned bacon flavor since 2019.

“As summer heats up, we’re excited to introduce these innovative flavors to our guests,” said Beth Turenne, vice president of category management at Dunkin’.

