Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery has announced its new online store. With 81 percent of shoppers discovering products online before buying them in-store, the emerging bakery’s decision to launch e-commerce is part of a larger brand-building effort.

“We are focused on growing a retail brand that consumers want to engage with and that stores value having on their shelves,” says Robert Kidd, VP of sales and marketing. “When consumers already know the value Antonina’s Gluten-Free products bring to their lives, they are more likely to seek them out and put them in their carts at the grocery store.”

Shoppers can visit glutenfreegangstore.com to purchase cases (32 brownies, cupcakes, or muffins) or half-cases (16 brownies, cupcakes, or muffins) of some of the brand’s favorite items:

Muffins: baked with sour cream and buttermilk for a moist and delicious flavor, says the brand. Serve warm or right out of the package. Available in five flavors: Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Chip, Lemon Poppy Seed, and Triple Chocolate.

baked with sour cream and buttermilk for a moist and delicious flavor, says the brand. Serve warm or right out of the package. Available in five flavors: Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Chip, Lemon Poppy Seed, and Triple Chocolate. Cupcakes: moist and spongy cupcakes topped with a swirl of buttercream frosting. Available in two varieties: yellow and chocolate.

moist and spongy cupcakes topped with a swirl of buttercream frosting. Available in two varieties: yellow and chocolate. (New) Brownies: individually pre-portioned squares, in Double Chocolate.

To ensure consumers receive the same quality product that they would get in stores, orders will ship on dry ice and arrive within 1-3 business days from when the order is placed. Consumers are encouraged to store the products in their freezer and thaw them out as needed (items thaw in 30 minutes or less).

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is also working with retailers to expand its in-store presence in 2025, including new points of distribution and a focus on organic growth with current retail partners. The brand is also launching on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Kroger.com.

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is certified gluten-free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), the leader in gluten-free certification.

