Antonina's Gluten-Free Bakery reveals seasonal offerings
The treats purveyor is relaunching LTO muffins, sheet cakes, and more.
Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is relaunching its limited-time seasonal muffins, baked with sour cream and buttermilk. The flavors lineup includes:
- Double Chocolate Mint – Rich chocolate meets a hint of cool mint
- Cinnamon Apple Harvest – A balance of warm cinnamon and sweet apples
- Pumpkin Spice – Filled with aromatic spices
- Cranberry Orange – A bright, citrusy muffin with traditional holiday flavors
"Breakfast and brunch are growing sales drivers during the holidays, and our seasonal muffins offer retailers a premium, ready-to-sell solution that meets the increasing demand for gluten-free while delivering the indulgent flavors consumers expect," says Robert Kidd, VP of sales and marketing at Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery.
In addition to its seasonal muffins, Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery offers a full lineup of pre-baked, pre-frosted, and ready-to-sell treats, including:
- Cakes and cupcakes – Featuring real buttercream frosting and a homemade taste, available in yellow and chocolate.
- Core Muffins – Five everyday flavors: Blueberry, Cinnamon Chip, Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate, and Lemon Poppy Seed.
- Brownies – Pre-portioned squares designed for easy snacking and indulgence.
- Coffee Cake – A cinnamon-infused treat filled with cinnamon chips and topped with cinnamon streusel.
- (New) Sheet Cakes – Moist cakes available in Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream, plus a limited-time Chocolate Espresso flavor for the holidays.
All Antonina’s products are certified gluten-free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) and KOF-K Kosher certified, as well as nut-free and peanut-free.
Related: Antonina's Gluten-Free Bakery announces D2C program
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!