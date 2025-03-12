Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsDessertsMuffinsCakes

Antonina's Gluten-Free Bakery reveals seasonal offerings

The treats purveyor is relaunching LTO muffins, sheet cakes, and more.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Antonina's Gluten-Free Bakery

March 12, 2025

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is relaunching its limited-time seasonal muffins, baked with sour cream and buttermilk. The flavors lineup includes:

  • Double Chocolate Mint – Rich chocolate meets a hint of cool mint
  • Cinnamon Apple Harvest – A balance of warm cinnamon and sweet apples
  • Pumpkin Spice – Filled with aromatic spices
  • Cranberry Orange – A bright, citrusy muffin with traditional holiday flavors

"Breakfast and brunch are growing sales drivers during the holidays, and our seasonal muffins offer retailers a premium, ready-to-sell solution that meets the increasing demand for gluten-free while delivering the indulgent flavors consumers expect," says Robert Kidd, VP of sales and marketing at Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery.

In addition to its seasonal muffins, Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery offers a full lineup of pre-baked, pre-frosted, and ready-to-sell treats, including:

  • Cakes and cupcakes – Featuring real buttercream frosting and a homemade taste, available in yellow and chocolate.
  • Core Muffins – Five everyday flavors: Blueberry, Cinnamon Chip, Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate, and Lemon Poppy Seed.
  • Brownies – Pre-portioned squares designed for easy snacking and indulgence.
  • Coffee Cake – A cinnamon-infused treat filled with cinnamon chips and topped with cinnamon streusel.
  • (New) Sheet Cakes – Moist cakes available in Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream, plus a limited-time Chocolate Espresso flavor for the holidays.

All Antonina’s products are certified gluten-free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) and KOF-K Kosher certified, as well as nut-free and peanut-free.

