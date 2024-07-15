With the International Baking Industry Exposition's (IBIE) 2025 edition drawing closer—the event is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas September 13–17—producers of the IBIEducate program are issuing a call for industry experts to present and fill the agenda with informational sessions of interest and values to the wholesale and retail baking professionals who attend.





Overview





According to organizers, the IBIEducate program is intended to give IBIE 2025 (said to be the western hemisphere's largest and most comprehensive baking event) a cutting-edge experience. To that end, organizers are looking for experts from various corners of the baking world to help deliver the educational programming IBIE attendees have come to expect.





IBIE organizers indicate each presenter will receive complimentary registration for IBIE 2025; this includes access to the Expo and all education sessions. Also, select presenters may be eligible to receive hotel and travel expense reimbursements, as well as financial compensation. Possible session formats include classroom sessions, hands-on workshops, 20-minute presentations, and demonstrations.





Potential topics

The IBIEducate lineup typically seeks to cover the areas of most interest to wholesale and retail bakers. These include:

Automation & Digital Manufacturing

Trends in Food Science

Workforce Attraction Strategies

Modern Marketing Essentials

Sustainability Best Practices

Artisanal Baking Trends

Retail Business Management

Baking Techniques for Retailers

Cookie & Cake Decorating Trends

Products in Demand

Dates and times

Educational sessions are presented all day on Saturday, September 13, 2025, as one-hour classroom sessions or half-day workshops and hands-on sessions.

On Sunday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 17, educational sessions will be presented in the morning in the same formats. In addition, demonstrations and QuickBITES will be presented during exhibit hours at the Wholesale Bakers Center, Artisan Village, and the Retail Bakers Center.

Content guidelines

As per IBIE 2025 organizers, presenters should aim to deliver their sessions in as engaging and interactive a manner as possible. Further, all sessions should be strictly educational and not intended to be sales presentations. Sessions will be reviewed and monitored for content and any sessions deemed a sales presentation will be eliminated or modified.

Proposal instructions

Hopeful speakers should submit session proposals and professional qualifications through IBIE's online speaker portal. The proposal deadline is Friday, August 30, 2024. To begin, potential speakers should supply their basic contact information, three professional references, and a biography. It is helpful to share with the Education Task Force about previous speaking experience as a speaker or demonstrator (examples include past speaker reviews, YouTube videos of a presentation, testimonials, etc.)

For the session proposal, speakers should select the most appropriate session format, and provide a concise and intriguing title, and session description. Also, applicants should add a few learning outcomes to the end of the session description.

Review process

Proposals will be reviewed and scheduled by the IBIE Education Task Force from August 31 to December 1, 2024. Notification of acceptance will be issued in December 2024. Organizers anticipate multiple proposals for each of the topics listed above and may ask presenters to participate in a panel with other experts in the field.

After IBIEducate Sessions are chosen, selected speakers will be assigned to an IBIE staff liaison who will work with them on session details. The Education Task Force is responsible for the content of each session and, as the program develops, edits to proposals, suggestions for additions, or other changes may be made to better balance each session.

Learn more about the IBIEducate program or apply here.

