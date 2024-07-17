International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE)—known as the Baking Expo and the Western Hemisphere’s largest baking industry event — has opened its call for submissions for the IBIE World Bread Awards USA, crafted by The Bread Bakers Guild of America (BBGA) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA). Held in Chicago at the Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute, October 7–8, this highly anticipated competition celebrates the art and skill of bread-making, offering bakers a platform to showcase their talents to a broader audience. Bakers from across the nation are invited to demonstrate their exceptional skills and creativity in 15 categories, including baguettes, bagels, and sourdough, while competing for specialty awards such as Showstopper (Savory or Sweet), Home Baker, and Student Baker.

“American bakers are some of the best when it comes to incorporating both tradition and innovation in their breads,” says Karen Bornarth, Executive Director of BBGA. “We are so excited to see and taste that approach at work in all categories of the competition.”

To participate, bakers must submit their entries through the official IBIE World Bread Awards USA website. Each entry will be carefully judged by a panel of esteemed baking industry experts who will evaluate the bread based on taste, texture, appearance, and overall quality. Winners will receive titles, trophies, cash prizes, and extensive media exposure, enhancing their reputation within the industry. The event will also host hands-on workshops and seminars by BBGA and RBA.

Important Dates

Submission deadline: September 30

September 30 Judging period: October 1–7

October 1–7 Workshops and seminars: October 7

October 7 Awards ceremony: October 8

“The partnership between IBIE and the World Bread Awards was a huge success at IBIE 2022. We’re thrilled to continue this relationship and bring this celebrated competition to Chicagoland bakers during IBIE's off years,” says Marissa Sertich Velie, executive director of RBA and IBIE planning committee member.

Sponsorships for this year’s event are available. For more information and to submit your entry, visit World Bread Awards USA 2024.

