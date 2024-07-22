Success in the bread business hangs upon keeping current with the latest interests and desires of the bread-buying public. What ingredients are they seeking out, and which are they avoiding? Are they hunting for bargains, quality, or perhaps a balance of both when they peruse the bread section? How do the selections of different consumer generations differ?

On July 24 at 2 pm ET, market intelligence expert Sally Lyons Wyatt (global executive vice president and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodservice insights with Circana) will lead a dynamic online event, Breaking Down Bread Trends. The focused content (presented in a concise 'lunch-and-learn' 30-minute format) will offer a comprehensive look on what U.S. bread consumers are hungry for in today's market. Wyatt will share insights from the company's latest analysis, including:

the latest trends in bread products and formats

specific behaviors and desires of consumers, broken down by generation

how shopping preferences and patterns have evolved in recent months and years

how the latest sales data reflects insights on bread preferences, such as whole-grain, seeded, sourdough, and other varieties of products

The event is sponsored by Pak Group/Bellarise, and there is no cost to attend. For more information or to register, visit the online event website. For those unable to attend during the live session on July 24, the webinar will be available for on-demand viewing right after the session ends.

