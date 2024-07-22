Fortifi Food Processing Systems, a provider of food processing equipment and automation solutions, announced its Enriching Communities initiative as part of its ongoing commitment to combat hunger and food insecurity while it supports a growing world population through sustainable manufacturing.

Around the world, Fortifi companies and their employees partner with food banks and other organizations to improve quality of life at the grassroots level. Recent local initiatives reportedly exemplify the sustainable local outreach of Enriching Communities. In Europe, Frontmatec donates and delivers otherwise wasted food to people in need through mental health and social service centers.

In Québec, Canada, Frontmatec partnered with Frigos Pleins (which means “full fridges”) to collect food for the population of Bellechasse. Frontmatec colleagues in Kansas City, MO, committed a year of volunteerism with Mimi's Pantry, a local food bank. After a two-week food drive, Cantrell Gainco donated 319 pounds of peanut butter and pasta to its community partner, Georgia Mountain Food Bank.

“Any level of food insecurity creates serious health risks and contributes to economic instability,” says Massimo Bizzi, CEO of Fortifi. “The impossible choice between adequate food and other basic needs damages family integrity. As a global food processing organization, we feel a responsibility to support our local communities and help break the cycle of food insecurity. Supporting these initiatives through funding and volunteerism aligns with our purpose and corporate values.”

Employees at Fortifi’s global headquarters have partnered with the Montgomery Food Bank for two upcoming volunteer events, which benefit local Montgomery County residents. Details about future volunteer events at Fortifi companies worldwide will be released in the coming weeks and months.

