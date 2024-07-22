SimplyProtein, the B Corp certified maker of plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, has debuted a fresh integrated marketing campaign to introduce their new line of Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand’s first-ever savory offering, the chips are the latest addition—and a major innovation—within SimplyProtein’s better-for-you snacking portfolio. The company has backed the campaign with its largest media investment to date, with creative appearing on digital platforms including YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Google.

Developed by Toronto-based Bobby Inc., the irreverent, pop culture-inspired campaign aims to differentiate SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips from typically available chips, advancing the brand into the savory snacks category while echoing earlier work that amplifies the brand’s position within the snack bar space.

Fun, high-energy creative incorporates the colors of the product’s packaging, crisp copy, and an earworm of a Mariachi tune, cueing chip lovers far and wide to discover the delicious new, higher-protein chips that are both better-for-you and indulgent for snacking “less guiltier.”

Across its Sea Salt, Hint of Lime, and Hint of Habanero flavor profiles, wry copy includes: “Plant-based protein in a tortilla chip!? Back the truck up;” “Any more like restaurant style…and they’d come with cervezas;” and “A hint of habanero. It whispers in your ear, ‘Shhh, it’s nothing to worry about.’ But way less creepy.” A second series also focuses on the exceptional taste of the product: “Protein never tasted so not-protein,” “Yes we made it high protein. No we didn’t make it taste boring as hell,” and “7 grams of protein. 0 grams of crappy protein taste.”

The campaign’s video component takes a lighthearted look at the misfires of A.I.-generated responses and the stereotype that protein is only for muscle-bound gym rats. The series opens with “We asked A.I to create our ad…” with each iteration then revealing A.I’s awful attempts at clever copy, including “Swole Snacks: High-Protein Chips for Buff Munchers!” and “Flex & Snack: Tortilla Chips for Biceps & Bites!.” The spots quickly make clear it’s a “Good thing we didn’t ask it to create our tortilla recipe.” Other amusing A.I. whiffs include “Hotter than your ex’s texts: Habanero Tortilla Chips!” and “Zesty Limes: The chips that make tastebuds tango!” Closing slates feature the three varieties with straightforward messaging: “New from SimplyProtein. Keep it real. Keep it Simplyfied.”

“Launching a fresh product line into a new category challenged us to consider how we could maintain SimplyProtein’s marketing momentum while doing more with less,” says Kairen Wu, senior vice president marketing + innovation for Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “To convey the same spirit of fun, approachability and, of course, delicious taste, while simultaneously reaching a new and broader audience, we had to be strategic, relevant, and on-trend. We think we’ve nailed the creative, just like these tortillas crack the code on great tasting protein chips. We’re excited for everyone to give them a try!”

SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are made with corn, pea protein grown and manufactured in North America, organic sunflower oil, and other ingredients. Each 50-gram serving of 14 chips contains 7 grams of protein, 140 calories, 7–8 grams of fat, just 11–12 grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugar.

A B Corp certified company, all SimplyProtein products are plant-based, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making available to everyone nutritious, delicious protein-rich snacks containing high-performing energy foods. All contain between seven and 20 grams of plant-based protein, five or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Products include Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and, now, Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips.

To learn more about SimplyProtein, visit SimplyProtein.com and, in Canada, SimplyProtein.ca.

