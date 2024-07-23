Hostess, the owner of the Twinkies snack cake brand, is launching Mystery Flavor Twinkies in collaboration with content creator Taylor Calmus, also known as Dude Dad on social media. Hostess Mystery Flavor Twinkies will be available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time through October. Consumers are encouraged to follow @DudeDad and @Hostess_Snacks on Instagram for hints on what the flavor is. They can then share their guesses as part of a sweepstakes on the Hostess Instagram page for a chance to win a year’s supply of Twinkies.

“Hostess and Dude Dad share in bringing joy into consumer homes, so a collaboration on one of our iconic snacks was a perfect match,” says Chris Balach, vice president of marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at Hostess owner The J.M. Smucker Co. “We’re excited for consumers to buy the new Mystery Flavor Twinkies, share them with their family and join in the fun of guessing the flavor.”

Beginning August 1, consumers can enter the sweepstakes by liking the sweepstakes post on the Hostess Instagram page, commenting on their guesses of the Twinkies flavor, and sharing the sweepstakes post to their Stories. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. CT on October 3. One grand prize winner will be selected to win a year's supply of Twinkies, two runners-up will receive a $50 Walmart gift card, and five third-place winners will receive Hostess prizes. Hostess and Dude Dad will reveal the flavor on their social channels in early October.

“I was so excited when Hostess approached me with the idea of creating new Mystery Flavor Twinkies to help bring joy to families nationwide,” says Taylor Calmus of Dude Dad. “I can’t wait for consumers to get their hands on the new product and see what adventurous flavor they think the crème filling may be.”

Related: Hostess to be acquired by J.M. Smucker Co.