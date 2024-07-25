Voodoo Doughnut has announced the launch of the Spooky Summer Half Dozen which dives into the whimsical world of Summerween.

Inspired by those looking to add a touch of whimsy and magic to their summer days, each Spooky Summer Half Dozen doughnut is crafted with bright, tropical flavors and decorated to delight.

“Who doesn’t love summer flavors with a spooky twist?” asks Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut.

The limited-time offering will be available at Voodoo Doughnut locations nationwide July 25–31, 2024. The half-dozen box includes:

Brain Squeeze: A ghastly purple monster bursting with tropical fruit punch filling and oozing with candy crunch brain bits.

Beach Crawler: Smothered in cinnamon sugar dust and Voonilla frosting, and crowned with a not-so-spooky sandwich cookie.

Watermelon Jack-O-Lantern: Drenched in juicy watermelon frosting, adorned with a playful Jack-O-Lantern face, and topped with lime green sprinkles.

Voodoo Doll: Dipped in chocolate frosting, filled with raspberry, and decorated with a playful swimsuit.

I Scream Cone: Rolled in cinnamon sugar, topped with rich maple frosting, and sprinkled with festive Summerween sprinkles.

Diablos Rex: Decadent chocolate cake doughnut topped with luscious strawberry frosting and sprinkled with chocolate chips.

