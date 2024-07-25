Columbia Grain International—a supplier of conventional and organic bulk grain, pulses, edible beans, and oilseeds worldwide, operating 48 grain and storage facilities and 10 processing plants in the northern tier of the U.S.—has appointed industry veteran Stuart Beckman as director of safety. The announcement was made by CGI President and CEO, Jeff Van Pevenage.

Beckman will ensure that CGI maintains a strict adherence to the company’s safety practices while also introducing a wide array of new programs and protocols designed to ensure the safest possible work environment for every CGI employee.

“Safety is a core value of Columbia Grain,” says Van Pevenage. “First and foremost, from the well-being of our team and community to the quality of our crops, we are dedicated to ensuring their safety. We invest in state-of-the-art safety protocols and training which offer protection and security for all.”

Beckman grew up on a family farm growing wheat, barley, and sunflowers south of Lakota, ND. He attended North Dakota State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics with a minor in Military Science before working in the grain business for 23 years, most recently as the director of safety for Gavilon/Viterra. In addition, Beckman served with the North Dakota Army National Guard for 30 years with deployments during the Persian Gulf War, Border Security Mission after the 911 attacks, and then NATO Peacekeeping Operations in Kosovo. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

In his new capacity as director of safety, Beckman oversees all protocols designed to mitigate the hazards associated with grain handling. These include conducting safety training, exercises, and workshops that entail emergency action plans from Safety Made Simple, an agricultural industry safety education program with grain handling courses on topics such as grain entrapment and engulfment, safely entering grain storage structures, and how to prevent grain dust explosions.



Beckman’s other initial initiatives will include:

Performing a Gap Analysis to assess CGI’s Safety Programs and Trainings, and looking for areas to improve based upon OSHA standards and best practices in the business.

Reviewing incidents and figuring out trends/hazards within the industry.

Safety Program Development – based upon the GAP analysis – including updating and rolling out safety programs to reduce risk based on priorities.

Conducting safety assessments by visiting CGI facilities to determine if any hazards might develop and helping educate the leaders at those sites.

Developing for 2025 a Safety Improvement Plan for the organization and safety goals for location leadership.

Beckman will also implement monthly safety calls to inform and educate, with primary topics to include the latest updates, trends, and findings from CGI’s three Safety Action Teams; learnings and corrective actions related to safety incidents and injuries; the very latest safety tips; undertaking preventive maintenance initiatives; developing a hazard recognition education program; and sharing proven best practices.

“I’m excited to join Columbia Grain and help cultivate growth in the safety and training of our employees,” comments Beckman. “CGI has great people and a large and diverse network of facilities across the United States. For me, it is fun to work with and learn more about our locations, shuttle loaders, barge loaders, pulse and processing facilities as well as export assets in the PNW. My goal is to be a resource for our facility and operations managers and help them conduct operations safely and my priority is that everyone goes home safely to their families every day.”

