Krispy Kreme also has introduced a "Go USA" limited-time dozen—three doughnuts that are perfect for cheering on the country’s team:

Go USA Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with patriotic red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

Original Glazed Doughnut

Krispy Kreme’s Go USA Collection can be purchased for the duration of the games in-shop and for pick-up at participating shops or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the Go USA doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme custom 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Click here to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

In addition, Krispy Kreme is encouraging Americans to “Go for the Glaze” during the games and it only requires $1.

On Wednesday, July 31 only, Krispy Kreme is offering every doughnut for just $1 each for all guests—no limit, in-shop only, while supplies last. Then, beginning Thursday, Aug. 1 for a limited time, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get $1 Original Glazed doughnuts—no limit, in-shop, and via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, while supplies last.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme fans said “bonjour” to the brand’s still available Passport to Paris Collection—three all-new doughnuts inspired by iconic Parisian desserts:

Crème Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée Kreme filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla Kreme.

