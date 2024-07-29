Honey Bunches of Oats is welcoming the autumn season with its limited-edition Salted Caramel flavor.

Did you know that 58% of people believe there are better flavors than pumpkin spice during the fall? In a ranking of fall flavors, Salted Caramel came in as a second favorite amongst fans.

Post is introducing the brand new limited-edition Honey Bunches of Oats Salted Caramel, hitting retailers nationwide this August. The blend features the rich, sweet taste of salted caramel balanced with the brand's classic crunchy bunches.

The new cereal will be available at select retailers including Walmart and Target, with an SRP of $4.25 per 12-ounce box.

Post Holdings is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.