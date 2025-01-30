Post's Honey Bunches of Oats brand has introduced Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate, the first new permanent addition to its cereal portfolio in five years. To celebrate the new product launch, the brand is teaming up with pastry chef and the creator of the Cronut, Dominique Ansel.

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate is made with real chocolate and real cocoa, featuring crispy sweet-cocoa dusted flakes and rich chocolate granola with real chocolate chips baked into every cluster.

As a busy chef, business owner, and father, Chef Dominique loves to add a touch of decadence to each day, which makes him the perfect partner to celebrate the launch of Honey Bunches of Oat's indulgent new flavor, the brand says. The James Beard award-winning pastry chef created two recipes, inspired by and featuring Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate cereal, and invites consumers to recreate these recipes at home or simply enjoy a bowl of the chocolate cereal as a part of their busy day.

The recipes include:

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate Crispy "Fries" & Chocolate Milkshake: Chef Dominique has created crispy pommes frites coated in Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate cereal, paired with a rich chocolate milkshake (complete with a chocolate cereal rim) to match.

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate Baklava: The company's version of classic baklava – the traditional Greek pastry made with layers of phyllo, honey, and chopped nuts – gets a chocolate makeover with plenty of crunch. This recipe features layers upon layers of crispy, flaky phyllo drizzled with honey syrup, studded with crunchy chocolate cereal clusters and toasted sliced almonds throughout.

"I'm excited to team up with Honey Bunches of Oats to celebrate the launch of their new chocolate flavor," says Dominique Ansel, pastry chef and owner of Dominique Ansel Bakery & Workshop. "As a chef, I remember my first few years here in NYC when dinner service finished well past midnight and mornings began before the sun came up… my go-to snack would often be a bowl of cereal, something simple, easy-to-prepare and always satisfying. Cereal is one of those nostalgic things that reminds people of childhood and early memories. These days, I have two small children of my own, and it's a special treat to enjoy cereal together around the table as a family."

"As a beloved cereal brand, Honey Bunches of Oats strives to set our fans up for their day with delicious flavors to choose from," says Erin Crawford, senior brand manager. "We are so excited to offer a brand-new flavor featuring our signature flakes and granola so cereal lovers can add some decadence into their packed lives."

Honey Bunches of Oats Chocolate is available now at retailers nationwide.

Post Holdings is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.