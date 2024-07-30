The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day (July 30) with the release of Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake. The dessert consists of cheesecake layered with vanilla cake, three kinds of berries, and a touch of citrus.

For every slice of Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake sold through July 29, 2025, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization dedicated to ending hunger through a network of partner food banks and meal programs. The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.6 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.

“The Cheesecake Factory is very pleased to commemorate National Cheesecake Day by introducing our Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake supporting Feeding America,” says David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Additionally, we are happy to provide our Cheesecake Rewards members with a special dine-in offer and exclusive Cake Merch offer on July 29 and July 30.”

