Insomnia Cookies, the foodservice chain that delivers cookies until the late hours, is teaming up with the Lionsgate movie Borderlands to deliver treats in celebration of the movie premiere on August 9.

Fans of Tiny Tina and other characters can enjoy the new film, based on the popular video game series, with Tiny Tina’s Flavor Explosion, which includes three scoops of ice cream, one drizzle, and one topping presented in a limited-edition Borderlands Tiny Tina souvenir cup. Consumers are encouraged to keep their collector’s item Tiny Tina souvenir cups for the movie release while beating the heat with delicious ice cream this summer.

Insomniacs and gamers looking to level up ahead of the movie release can indulge in the exclusive Borderlands 12-pack, which includes a variety of 12 Classic cookies wrapped in a limited-edition Borderlands box sleeve, making it a suitable dessert to share with fellow Insomniacs ahead of the highly anticipated film.

The limited-edition items hit stores on July 22; they will be sold while supplies last, or until August 18. The treats can be purchased directly at Insomnia Cookies locations, or online for store pickup or delivery.

Related: Krispy Kreme drops majority control of Insomnia Cookies