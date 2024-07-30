Icon Foods is now offering IconiSweet Gold, a natural sweetening system formulated to replicate the taste and functionality of brown sugar. IconiSweet Gold is a blend of erythritol, allulose, and monk fruit extract sweeteners. It also includes vegetable glycerin, natural flavor, and caramel color.

Allulose provides a sugar-like mouthfeel and flavor, as well as humectancy and the ability to brown, melt and caramelize. Erythritol is used to further sweeten, replacing volume and providing a structure similar to sugar. Because of its low molecular weight, erythritol lowers water activity and can extend shelf life in baked goods. Monk fruit is a high intensity sweetener that brings the blend to sweetness parity with sugar. IconiSweet Gold contributes no added sugar to the Nutrition Facts Panel and only 35 calories per 100 g.

“IconiSweet Gold measures, tastes and acts like traditional brown sugar, featuring a warm hint of molasses and that classic golden hue,” says Kash Rocheleau, CEO of Icon Foods. “IconiSweet Gold is the gold standard as a ready-to-use replacement for brown sugar, ideal for many applications including sweet baked goods, savory foods, and beverages.”

