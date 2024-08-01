Krispy Kreme, Inc. has announced a joint venture with Glaseadas Originales to bring its sweet treats to Spain in 2025. The brand will offer its fresh doughnuts to Spanish consumers starting with a Hot Light Theater Shop in Madrid.

During the next five years, Krispy Kreme, a minority investor in the venture, expects to create more than 500 fresh points of access across key cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga.

The company’s strategy is clear: make their fresh doughnuts available in more places and keep reminding people of the joy that is Krispy Kreme, per the brand. This expansion is part of its strategic growth plan to bring its doughnuts to more consumers around the globe through its capital-efficient hub and spoke model.

“After a tremendous response in Europe following our successful entry into France and the announcement to open in Germany, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Krispy Kreme experience to Spain. We believe our fresh doughnuts will be a wonderful addition to the thriving Spanish food market,” says Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme chief development officer.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.