General Mills has announced the return of its Halloween-themed Monster Cereal line. Each of the characters (Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Carmella Creeper) appears on the front of the box with its own flavor. This year, each classic cereal includes specialty marshmallows shaped like each of the characters’ frightful friends.

All five of the cereals will be sold at retailers nationwide beginning in August for a limited time, with an MSRP starting at $3.50.

Count Chocula with Igor the Spider: Chocolatey cereal bits are mixed with spider-shaped marshmallows.

Franken Berry with Bennie the Bat: The berry-flavored cereal is joined by bat-shaped marshmallows.

Boo Berry with Meow Berry the Cat: The berry cereal incorporates cat-shaped marshmallows.

Carmella Creeper with Scratch the Snake: The newest cereal combines caramel apple cereal with snake-shaped marshmallows.

Frightful Friends: This cereal mashes up the other four flavors in one box.

