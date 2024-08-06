Consumers aren’t going to stop snacking anytime soon, but the ways they choose to snack, and what delicious items they choose to snack on, are always in flux. In addition, gathering occasions are now back, which may affect when and what snacks consumers purchase.
State of the Industry 2024: Chip producers experiment with oils, processes
Producers play with “guilt-free indulgences,” such as using avocado oil.
State of the Industry 2024: Crackers stay steady
BFY benefits and fun flavors are among the attributes attracting consumers.
State of the Industry 2024: Frozen snacks and appetizers stay popular
Sales in the category increased slightly over the past year.
State of the Industry 2024: Popcorn popularity persists
The category has had highs and lows, but consumers keep munching on the snacks.
State of the Industry 2024: Extruded snacks endure
Consumers continue reaching for puffed and extruded snacks, and likely will in the future.
State of the Industry 2024: Pretzels continue flavor innovation
The category focuses on creating new and improved "better-for-you" products.
