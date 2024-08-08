Mission MightyMe, the science-backed children’s food brand on a mission to end the food allergy epidemic, recently closed a $2.35 million round of funding. In addition, its Nutty Puffs will be launching in select Target stores nationwide on August 25.

Mission MightyMe’s expansion to brick-and-mortar retail for the first time will lead to new brand discovery, making it even easier for families to follow pediatric recommendations to include nuts in babies’ diets early and often. Nutty Puffs -- more than 50% nuts, made with simple, organic, non-GMO ingredients, and containing no “natural” or artificial flavors, no palm oil and no cane sugar -- are the first and only baby-friendly puffs made with peanuts and multiple tree nuts in sufficient quantities. All MightyMe products have been awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which tests for more than 200 different contaminants including heavy metals and toxins.

Mission MightyMe was founded by food allergy parents and social entrepreneurs Catherine and JJ Jaxon, Todd Slotkin, and world-renowned pediatrician Dr. Gideon Lack, whose research (The Learning Early About Peanut Allergy Study or LEAP) found that most peanut allergies can be prevented with early and regular peanut consumption – a discovery that changed feeding guidelines around the world accordingly.

