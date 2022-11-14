Mission MightyMe has introduced Peanut Butter Strawberry Puffs and Peanut Butter Banana Puffs. The brand’s new organic, limited-edition fruity flavors—with more than 50% peanuts and 3x the protein of traditional baby puffs—offer even more options for parents to introduce peanuts early and keep them in their children’s diets often, as pediatric guidelines recommend. MightyMe’s newest offerings are also the only quick-dissolve puffs made with peanut butter and real fruit, with no artificial flavors, no “natural flavors,” and no added sugar.

Research has shown that in addition to early introduction, eating peanut foods regularly and consistently is important when it comes to potential peanut allergy prevention, so MightyMe puffs are formulated to age up as a snack for babies, older kids, and beyond. The science-backed snacks were developed with MightyMe co-founder and global food allergy prevention expert Dr. Gideon Lack, whose research (the LEAP and EAT Studies) changed feeding guidelines around the world to recommend early introduction of peanut and other common food allergens in infancy. The star-shaped, quick-dissolve Peanut Butter Strawberry Puffs and Peanut Butter Banana Puffs are baby-friendly and made for little hands with developing pincer grasps.

“Our wonderful and loyal customers have asked for more MightyMe puffs, and we are so excited to launch these new flavors for their little ones,” said Catherine Mitchell Jaxon, food allergy mom and co-founder of Mission MightyMe. “These two PB&J-inspired varieties make it even easier for parents to regularly keep peanuts in the diet, as pediatricians now recommended.”

Versatile for any feeding stage after a baby starts solids, puffs can be eaten on-the-go and stored in the convenient resealable pouch, softened with water and spoon-fed, or crumbled and mixed into any puree (depending on a child’s developmental readiness). Peanut Butter Strawberry Puffs and Peanut Butter Banana Puffs are made with real strawberries and bananas, with no “natural flavors,” no artificial flavors, no preservatives, no added sugar, no palm oil, and no saturated fat. The ingredient list is short, simple, and all organic: just peanuts, banana, strawberry, rice and sea salt, crafted into a plant-based protein snack. Each pouch is packed with the equivalent of 35 peanuts, or 3.5 teaspoons of peanut butter, which matches the research and exceeds the weekly intake level recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for high-risk infants.

“These nutritious snacks are exactly what we were looking for when our kids were younger in hopes of preventing another food allergy in our family,” said JJ Jaxon, co- founder of Mission MightyMe. “We’re thrilled to be part of families’ feeding journeys by making it easy for parents to introduce peanuts early and include them in their children’s diets often. We hope our new flavor offerings provide fun, fresh and easy ways to mix it up and keep nuts in baby’s diets consistently through toddlerhood and beyond!”

Catherine and JJ Jaxon’s oldest daughter is severely allergic to most nuts after they followed the old guidelines to avoid them in infancy. They were determined to follow the new research when their son was born, and introduce allergens early to avoid the same outcome with their third child, but searched for products that made it safe and easy and couldn’t find any. So they teamed up with Dr. Gideon Lack and Todd Slotkin, co-founder of the food allergy non-profit FARE, to create their own solution and make early allergen inclusion easier and more enjoyable for all. Mission MightyMe launched its first product, Proactive Peanut Puffs, in March 2020. In January 2022, Mission MightyMe introduced Proactive Nut Butter Puffs, the first and only baby-friendly puff to contain peanuts and multiple tree nuts (almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts) in sufficient quantities, making it simple for parents to include a wide variety of nuts in little diets early and often.

The new Peanut Butter Banana Puffs and Peanut Butter Strawberry Puffs, as well as Variety Packs with customizable flavor combinations, can be purchased in a case of four or five stand-up resealable pouches, retailing for $4.99 per pouch or $4.49 per pouch with subscription. Customers can find Mission MightyMe products on missionmightyme.com and Amazon, with Prime shipping available.