Rich Products bakes three trends into its new Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites: an increasing demand for doughnuts, snacking, and indulgence. Ideal for limited-service restaurants with labor constraints, the Donut Bites are a portable option for consumers seeking casual snacks or sweets on the go. Each bite-sized chocolate cake doughnut is made with premium ingredients and stuffed with an indulgent, gooey, chocolate filling. This turnkey solution arrives frozen, ready to thaw and serve or heat and serve.

The Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join two other ready-to-finish, decadent doughnut holes from Rich’s: Jumbo Birthday Cake Filled Donut Bites with Vanilla Frosting Filling and French Toast Cake Filled Donut Bites with Maple Filling.

Donuts are an American favorite, as 86% of consumers love or like doughnuts, and the predicted market growth for doughnut holes in the next four years is +34% (According to SNAP! Datassential – Menucast Food Profile, March 2024). Consumers are looking for items that you can grab and go as well as something that will satisfy their cravings, according to FMI (The Food Retailing Industry Speaks, 2023). Plus, Gen Z’s #1 snack motivator is indulgence, revealed in the Datassential “Snack Trend” FoodBytes, 2023.

“Rich’s Donut Bites are the ideal solution for labor-challenged operators who want to offer an indulgent treat that satisfies consumers who snack throughout the day,” explains Alyssa Barrett, senior customer marketing manager, Rich Products. “Rich’s offers a wide portfolio of unique doughnut hole options such as churro bites, corn poppers, pancake bites and French toast bites, some with unique fillings like maple, confetti, and now chocolate.”

The bite-sized doughnut can be a breakfast champion, an anytime snack, or after-dinner dessert. The ready-to-finish Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites require a simple thaw or an optional oven refresh, with opportunities for decorating and frosting to finish them off. To elevate the menu, operators can create Instagrammable treats, like doughnut pops, parfaits, and breakfast skewers. The possibilities are endless by adding dipping sauces, sweet coatings, and decorative toppings like colorful sprinkles or nuts. The 1.3-ounce doughnut bites come frozen, 220 per case.

New Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join the extensive Rich’s doughnut bite portfolio of decadent Jumbo Filled Bites and Donut Holes. The lineup includes classic and on-trend flavors in filled and unfilled cake and yeast varieties:

Ready-to-Finish Jumbo Birthday Cake Donut Holes with Vanilla Frosting Filling

Ready-to-Finish Jumbo French Toast Cake Donut Holes with Maple Filling

Ready-to-Finish Plain Cake Donut Holes

Ready-to-Finish Churro Bites

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain French Toast Cake Bites

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain Pancake Cake Bites

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain Rich Cornbread Poppers

Our Specialty Treat Shop™ Glazed Old-Fashioned Donut Holes

Ready-to-Finish Yeast Raised Donut Holes

Ready-to-Finish Whole Grain Yeast Raised Donut Holes

