Ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley today announced the expansion of its partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), a beverage company in North America, with the launch of new mini cupcake flavors inspired by two of the company’s beverage brands, 7UP and Crush Orange Flavored Soda.

The 7UP mini cupcakes capture the original lemon-lime flavor in its cake and are topped with creamy vanilla icing and finished with a dusting of crystal sprinkles in the brand’s signature yellow and green colors. Crush Orange Flavored Soda mini cupcakes offer a splash of citrus flavor in the original Orange soda-flavored cake and topped with orange colored icing and orange crystal sprinkles. The new 12-count mini cupcakes are rolling out to select retailers nationwide now.

“Since their debut in the spring of 2023, Café Valley's line of mini cupcakes has seen remarkable success, reflecting the excitement for bite-sized, sweet treats,” says Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “With a strong partnership already established with Keurig Dr Pepper, introducing mini cupcakes is a joyful addition to our existing soda-flavored baked goods.”

Café Valley's portfolio of soda-flavored treats includes items such as 7UP bundt cakes and mini bundt cakes, 12-count cream cheese coffee cake bites, and Crush Orange Flavored soda cakes. The mini cupcakes are expected to further enhance the brand's market presence.

For more information on Café Valley products, visit cafevalley.com. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley’s latest products in your store, email gcoyle@cafevalley.com.

