Eagle Foods has combined G.H. Cretors and Tajín Clásico, the chili-lime seasoning, to launch a new collaboration. The duo combines the rich, savory heritage of G.H. Cretors' gourmet kettle popcorn seasoned with the bold, tangy zest of Tajín Clásico seasoning that will now be available exclusively at Costco Mexico and Costco U.S. in the Northwest Region.

This collaboration underscores both brands' commitment to delivering products that bring joy and excitement to their customers.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Tajín to bring this extraordinary popcorn flavor to market," says Sara Kittle, senior brand manager at Eagle Foods. "Our mission has always been to create the best-tasting popcorn, and this collaboration takes our product to a whole new level. We can't wait for Costco members to experience it!"

Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín USA International adds, "Tajín and Cretors, two authentic brands rooted in flavor, cravings, and social gatherings, have come together to create an unbeatable combination. The rich mildly spicy flavor profile of Tajín paired with Cretors popcorn offers a new way to satisfy your snack cravings and will have you unable to stop until the bag is empty."

