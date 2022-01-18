Company: Once Again Nut Butter

Website: https://onceagainnutbutter.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.69–$15.12

Product Snapshot: Once Again Nut Butter is taking its high-quality, sustainably sourced nut and seed butters and making them super snackable with its introduction of 100 percent gluten-free graham cracker sandwiches. Available in peanut butter and sunflower seed butter flavors, these on-the-go, single-serve snacks are the only sandwich cracker that is certified both organic and gluten-free. This snack is also vegan, Kosher Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and part of the brand’s Honest in Trade program.

Offering a wholesome twist on a snack-time favorite, the graham crackers possess all the sweet, kid-friendly taste of their conventional counterparts but are made with a wholesome blend of organic sorghum flour, organic oat flour and organic cassava flour. Filled with dry roasted blanched organic peanuts or dry roasted organic sunflower seeds milled to creamy perfection, a classic cracker divider creates two sandwiches in each package. The clean-ingredient product utilizes RSPO certified palm oil to stabilize the spreads and is made with sustainably sourced cane sugar.

The graham crackers retail for $1.69 to $1.89 each, or $13.50 to $15.12 per 8-pack box.

Shared Gael J. B. Orr, director of marketing at Once Again Nut Butter, “Our nut and seed butters have always been an awesome ingredient choice to create plant-based snacks with, so we couldn’t be more excited to introduce these ready-to-enjoy graham cracker sandwiches to market. Designed to appeal to all ages, the portable snacks can be eaten straight off the shelf, no peanut-butter stirring or sunflower-butter spreading needed, and they’re surprisingly filling and tasty.”

Once Again’s new graham cracker sandwiches will be available for retailers nationwide to carry starting March 2022.



