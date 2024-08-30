Following the success of its graham sandwiches, Once Again Nut Butter is bringing new stand-alone cinnamon, honey, and chocolate graham crackers to market. The wholesome lineup is certified both organic and gluten free, plus the cinnamon and dark chocolate graham crackers are also vegan. The snacks are handcrafted in small batches with a blend of organic sorghum flour, oat flour and cassava flour, plus a touch of organic cinnamon, real clover honey, or rich dark chocolate liquor.

Hand cut to size, the artisanal crackers feature only 1 g of added sugar; no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners; no hydrogenated oils; no MSG; no dairy or wheat; and are also kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program.

Gael J. B. Orr, director of marketing at Once Again Nut Butter, shares: “Our new graham crackers continue Once Again’s mission to offer high-quality snacks that can be enjoyed by a range of consumers with varying dietary requirements. Kids will enjoy the slightly sweet flavor, while adults can appreciate that they’re a cleaner, allergen-free upgrade on a childhood favorite.”

Made at a SQF Certified industrial bakery, Once Again’s graham crackers are now available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $7.99.

Related: Once Again debuts Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches