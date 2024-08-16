Bell's Cookies recently announced its upcoming holiday cookie collab. From October through December, the Seattle-based brand will be baking up a fusion of American, Jewish, and Middle Eastern cultures in a Chocolate Tahini cookie, available to ship nationwide.

Cookie lovers can sink their teeth into the familiar comfort of a classic American cookie featuring global flavors. The collaboration with Soom tahini and Hebel&Co halva was inspired by one of the oldest candies in the world, halva (a combination of a seed or nut butter + a sweetener). When tahini is whipped with hot sugar syrup, it creates a creamy, nutty, sweet confection. The result is akin to a Butterfinger but with a subtler sweetness and a softer texture. The creamy halva and rich chocolate tahini create a truly satisfying experience, says the brand.

When purchasing half dozen of these cookies, customers will also receive a jar of Soom's chocolate tahini as well as a box of vanilla halva from Hebel&Co.

Related: Mighty Sesame TahiniBars